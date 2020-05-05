Hazardous waste collection in Bonneville County canceled this month due to COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County residents won’t get the chance to get rid of their hazardous garbage this month — thanks to COVID-19.

The Bonneville County Transfer Station has canceled its scheduled hazardous waste collection on May 9, due to the ongoing pandemic, according to transfer station employee Leann Bohney. The collection on Sept. 12 is still scheduled to go forward as planned.

In the meantime, transfer station employees are asking residents to use containers that are leak-proof with screw-on caps so that the contents cannot spill if knocked over. Make sure the containers are stored in a safe place until the next scheduled pickup date.

“Hazardous waste can be used or leftover product that is used around the home, which contains hazardous components,” the transfer station website advises. “Do not place hazardous materials in your trash container, recycling container, or in your yard waste container.”

Hazardous waste that will be accepted includes aerosol products, drain cleaners, oven cleaner, auto batteries gasoline and pool chemicals.

For a full list and more information, visit the Bonneville County website.