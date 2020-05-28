Idaho Falls Fiber announces price reduction, new areas for fiber installation

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber continues its commitment to connecting our community today as the utility announced reduced pricing for customers and new areas of high speed fiber service coming online in the City.

Beginning today, the new network connection charge drops from $30 to $25. With this price reduction, residents can access the fastest fiber network in Idaho Falls for only $59.99 per month.

Idaho Falls Fiber, which is a community owned utility associated with Idaho Falls Power, is also planning large installation projects across the City, with new neighborhoods opening in throughout the summer.

“Our commitment is to have fiber access to the entire City built out within four years,” said Bear Prairie, General Manager of Idaho Falls Fiber and Idaho Falls Power. “Because we are a community owned utility, the more residents that sign up the more prices will continue to go down for everyone and that’s the benefit of being a community owned network.”

Residents interested in seeing where service is available, or where new projects are coming online, can view interactive maps at www.idahofallsfiber.com. Customers can easily sign up for the service on the website. Even if the network is not in their area yet, Idaho Falls Fiber encourages interested residents to sign up. This will help Idaho Falls Fiber determine which areas have the greatest need.