Idaho’s state parks have seen historic traffic during lockdown — but little social distancing

In the midst of Idaho’s coronavirus-related stay-home order, Idaho state parks were among the few places that remained open. But crowds in recent weeks have prompted some concern for Idaho State Parks and Recreation staff who say many visitors no longer appear to feel the need to follow pandemic guidelines as Idaho moves toward its second phase of reopening.

“The worrisome trend is it appears that people are letting their guard down,” Parks and Rec spokesman Craig Quintana said in a phone interview. “There’s a certain clique of folks who believe we’ve turned a corner, it’s all good now. And honestly, that’s not the right attitude at this time.”

The historic levels of visitors has prompted some Boise-area parks to implement temporary entry restrictions in an effort to prevent overcrowding. And officials said those restrictions could become more common at parks across the state if visitors don’t comply with recreation guidelines.

Eagle Island State Park has been incredibly busy in recent weeks, and Idaho State Parks and Recreation officials worry some visitors to parks aren’t taking proper precautions to avoid spreading coronavirus. | Courtesy Idaho State Parks and Recreation

This article first appeared on the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.