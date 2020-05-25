JJ Vallow turns 8 Monday. A vigil is planned and police are asking for help in finding him and his sister.

REXBURG — A candlelight vigil is being held for Joshua “JJ” Vallow on Monday to commemorate his 8th birthday and raise awareness that the boy and sister, Tylee Ryan, are still missing.

The vigil begins at 9 p.m. at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, the last place JJ was seen before his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, withdrew him in September.

“We will try and make it a nice little gathering,” co-organizer Janeese Summers tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are asking people to bring a candle.”

Daybell is in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependant child. She refuses to say where her children are and Rexburg Police are asking the public to contact them with new tips about JJ and Tylee’s whereabouts.

“We can’t express enough how appreciative we are for all of the officers, the community, family members and news media outlets near and far who have dedicated thousands of hours in the search of J.J. and Tylee and that will continue to do so until we have resolve in this case,” Asst. Chief Gary Hagen said in a news release.

Daybell enrolled JJ at Kennedy Elementary on Sept. 3, 2019, according to principal Josh Wilson. Three weeks later, on Sept. 24, his mother unenrolled him and said she would homeschool the boy.

Tylee, 17, was last seen at Yellowstone National Park Police on Sept. 8 with JJ, Daybell and her brother, Alex Cox. The FBI and Rexburg Police are asking visitors who were at the park that day to submit images, video or other information that may assist in their investigation.

“We continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both of these beautiful children each and every day,” Hagen said. “We urge the public to continue to be vigilant for J.J. and Tylee and if you have any tips or information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.”