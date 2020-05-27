Local graduate hosting prom for all high school students in eastern Idaho

REXBURG — Mark your calendars. Prom is happening after all.

Mark Williams just graduated from Madison High School. The former football and basketball varsity captain decided before moving on to a new chapter in his life, throwing a prom was a must.

Due to COVID-19, many spring and end of the year events were either canceled or done differently than in years past.

“I was talking to the administrators at our school and they decided they aren’t going to throw a prom. And I was like, ‘Well, you think about how many kids in this area aren’t going to have a prom (and it’s their) senior year and stuff,’ so I was like, ‘I might as well throw one.'”

All eastern Idaho freshmen through seniors are invited to prom June 13 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Teton Lakes Golf Course, 722 N. 12th W. in Rexburg.

“North Fremont to Idaho Falls to Shelly to Firth, whoever wants to come,” Williams said. “(Anyone in eastern Idaho who’s a high school student) that’s who I want to be there.”

The flyer promoting “Mask”erade prom night. | Courtesy JC Weber

Some of the planning is still up in the air, but Williams says there will be a red carpet for attendees to walk down and Karie Anne’s Frozen Desserts in Rexburg will be catering.

There will also be a live DJ and a picture booth.

Along with the festivities that Williams is planning for the evening, health precautions will be taken due to the ongoing pandemic.

The prom theme is “Mask”erade. Williams said masks are optional, but if worn, they can be decorated or plain.

“We’ll have masks there available for everybody. We’ll be taking temperatures … and giving out hand sanitizer to anybody who wants it. There will be stations for that,” he added.

Williams, along with JC Weber, the owner of The Circle of Love bridal shop in Rexburg, have worked together to get the dance headed in the right direction.

Williams met with city officials and recently obtained a gathering permit.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together and something that we can do for these high school students who missed out on a lot this year, especially during the spring — with no fault to their own — with coronavirus,” Weber told EastIdahoNews.com. “Circle of Love is happy to be a small part of that in bringing about some good and something to look forward to during everything that’s going on.”

Several local businesses are donating to the event, Williams said. But he is still in need of more sponsors.

To help sponsor the event, call Williams at (208) 497-1828 or email him at markwilliamsd5@gmail.com.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 per couple or $15 per individual at the door or at The Circle of Love within the next few days.

“Come out and finish the year strong (and) get some closure on the school year,” Williams said.

There are other prom events being held in eastern Idaho.