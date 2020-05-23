Man sent to prison after endangering children and police while reportedly high

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been sent to prison for endangering children by driving while high on drugs.

Earlier this month, District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Quinton Wade Miner, 33, to between two and 10 years in prison after Miner pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, felony attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The plea agreement was in exchange for prosecutors to drop a list of additional charges.

Police reports show Miner left an Idaho Falls home in a sedan with three children on Feb. 16. Miner was driving erratically, which prompted others at the home to call 911 as soon as Miner drove away with the kids. While traveling, Miner crashed his car into another vehicle at the intersection of Hitt Road and East View Drive.

As Miner and the children awaited the arrival of police, a woman offered to allow Miner and the children to sit inside her SUV.

Police reports show that Miner got in the driver’s seat of the SUV and drove away at a high rate of speed with the children inside. The owner of the SUV was left on the street. As officers arrived, police quickly learned about the stolen vehicle containing the woman’s purse with credit cards inside.

Miner then dropped the kids off at a stranger’s home on East 100 North in Bonneville County. While there, Miner apparently changed his mind and tried to get the children to get back into the car, witnesses say. One of the children protested, and Miner drove off, leaving the children behind.

Other law enforcement in the area, including the Idaho State Police, were called in to search for Miner and the stolen SUV. Police tracked the SUV in an area near Rire where Troopers then arrested Miner and took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. At some point Miner tried to grab the gun of an officer arresting him.

Police reports indicate Miner admitted to police he had been high on methamphetamine and heroin during the incident.