Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash

TERRETON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County.

The crash happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Idaho Highway 33 and North 1500 East near Terreton.

Police reports show a juvenile was driving eastbound on ID-33 in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car. The juvenile pulled over to the right shoulder to prepare to make a U-turn in the intersection.

As the juvenile proceeded into the U-turn the vehicle was struck in the rear driver’s side door by a 2012 Honda motorcycle driven by Jeffery R. Isham, 54, of Howe.

Isham was wearing a helmet and protective gear but died of his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile, and his juvenile passenger, were not injured.