Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
TERRETON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County.
The crash happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Idaho Highway 33 and North 1500 East near Terreton.
Police reports show a juvenile was driving eastbound on ID-33 in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car. The juvenile pulled over to the right shoulder to prepare to make a U-turn in the intersection.
As the juvenile proceeded into the U-turn the vehicle was struck in the rear driver’s side door by a 2012 Honda motorcycle driven by Jeffery R. Isham, 54, of Howe.
Isham was wearing a helmet and protective gear but died of his injuries at the scene.
The juvenile, and his juvenile passenger, were not injured.