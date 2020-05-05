Police say man rode bike from Rigby to Idaho Falls to stalk woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly told police he rode his bicycle from Rigby to Idaho Falls to visit a woman he was not allowed to see.

Robert Smith, 49, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony burglary, misdemeanor unlawful entry and telephone harassment. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, Smith rode his bicycle from Rigby in an attempt to visit the woman who had a civil protection order against him.

The woman called 911 from inside a building around 11 p.m. saying Smith was near her car on River Parkway. When police arrived Smith was allegedly sitting inside the woman’s car and admitted to receiving and knowing about the protection order.

“Smith told officers that he had ridden his bicycle from where he was staying in Rigby to the address (in Idaho Falls) with the intention of seeing the victim,” according to the news release.

The upset woman showed investigators her phone with hundreds of text messages allegedly from Smith sent on Saturday. In the text, police said Smith sent photos of him inside the woman’s car in addition to threats.

Police arrested Smith and took him to the Bonneville County Jail. A judge set his bail at $30,000.

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 15.