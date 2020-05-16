UPDATE: Missing Idaho Falls woman found safe

UPDATE:

Tammy Curbow has been found safe, and is now home with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for information about a missing Idaho Falls woman.

Tammy Curbow, 61, (aka Tammy Taylor) was last seen outside the KJs Truck Stop on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, a leather baseball cap and jeans, family members tell EastIdahoNews.com.

If anyone has seen Ms. Curbow or is aware of her current whereabouts please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.