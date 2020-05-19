Rigby Pizza Hut donating pizzas to school district to help feed students

RIGBY — Not only will some students receive free lunches from their schools this week, but a handful of families will get free dinner too.

NPC International, the owner of the Rigby Pizza Hut, is donating pizzas to schools in the Jefferson County School District. Pizza Hut will be providing 200 pizzas to the free meal programs at Harwood Elementary and South Fork Elementary.

“Families can pick up lunch and be surprised with a pizza for dinner as well,” the Pizza Hut news release says.

The pizzas will be at Harwood Elementary at 200 W. 3rd N. on May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pizza will also be given away at South Fork Elementary located at 337 N. 4100 E. on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Family has been at the center of the Pizza Hut brand from the beginning, and during this pivotal time Pizza Hut is committed to providing helpful resources and, of course, pizza, to the communities it serves,” a Pizza Hut news release states.