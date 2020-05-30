Utah rioting: Governor calls in National Guard, curfew implemented as riots continue

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The National Guard was called in Saturday evening to respond to protesters in downtown Salt Lake City.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted that he had “activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully.”

The announcement came about the same time Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Shortly before the curfew announcement, people began to once again target police vehicles near 200 East and 400 South, hitting one police car with a skateboard several times. This was the same area where a patrol vehicle was overturned and lit on fire earlier in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a couple of armed men stood at one street corner, saying they were protecting protestors.

“It’s definitely starting to get out of hand here in Salt Lake City,” KSL TV’s Alex Cabrero said in a Facebook Live video.

Utah organizers planned events Saturday with the intent to peacefully honor Floyd’s death. The morning event was intended to be an in-car protest only. Protestors were asked to drive by in their vehicles and honk at the public safety building as they circled the block.

Hundreds of protestors on foot circled the Salt Lake City Library several times before filling the sidewalks in front of the Salt Lake City Police Department public safety building, holding signs reading “Justice for George,” “White Silence” and “Stop Police Brutality.”

Aaron Campbell, a man with protest experience, said he came out to help keep people safe. He said he attempted to organize on-foot protestors in groups of 20 to obey social distancing requirements, but they were “swarmed by a large group of about a hundred.”

Protestors with loudspeakers led chants such as: “This is what democracy looks like!” “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.” Protestors cheered and raised signs amid the ruckus, still backed by constant honking and the revving of motorcycles.

As chants continued, two protestors scaled the entryway of the precinct and spray painted the building with the words “George Floyd,” “(expletive) da police” and “Enough is Enough,” among other things.

Passing cars honked and many of their windows were painted with protest slogans or posters.

Egg shells and food remained littered the steps after the protestors left, and tomatoes and empty egg cartons were discovered nearby.

Campbell said a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle helped break up the protest in front of the police building when he slowly drove through the crowd and encouraged organizers to continue walking. Many obeyed the suggestion and much of the crowd dispersed, though smaller groups remained on street corners and in front of the building.

Construction signs, local bus stations and the Utah Transit Authority’s Library Station were also vandalized.

Protests continued at the Utah Capitol Building, where hundreds gathered on the steps and peaceful continued chants. Some protestors passed out water and others scaled light posts. A rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flag billowed in the wind in front of the building, and passing motorcyclists continued to rev their engines to cheers.

No physical violence was reported at any of the protest’s locations; additional graffiti reading “Blue Lives Murder” and “No Justice, no peace,” among others, covered areas of the steps and grounds. Graffiti was also found on the Capitol’s front windows, much of it painted in red. Protest signs were also taped to the windows.

Hundreds knelt on the front steps with fists in the air in tribute of George Floyd, and a protestors with a loudspeaker gave a brief speech denouncing police brutality and encouraging protestors to remain active because “showing up is not enough” to end injustice, he said.