Search continues for 10 dogs still missing after fatal crash

BLACKFOOT — Ten dogs are still missing after a box truck transporting 48 dogs from Arizona to Canada crashed near Blackfoot Friday. Two people and 14 dogs were killed in the wreck.

Christopher Kracht, 40, drove off Interstate 15, west of Shelley, around 6 a.m. and hit an embankment, according to Idaho State Police. Kracht and his driving companion, Ann Watson, 38, both died as a result of the crash.

The pair was in a truck rented by Who Saved Who Rescue based in Maricopa County, Arizona. They were headed for EJ Rescue in Alberta, Canada. EJ Rescue had found homes for all of the 48 dogs, according to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue. But those dogs never arrived.

City of Blackfoot spokeswoman Lisa Tornabene said the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue has recovered 21 of the dogs that survived. But the search goes on for 10 animals still missing.

“Our animal control has been up there through the weekend. They were up there again today. Animal Control and volunteers have been combing the area,” Tornabene said.

The dogs that were rescued are being housed at the shelter or the Blackfoot Animal Clinic.

“I think they’re good. They’re a little bit clingy and they want some loving. They seem happy. They seem very well-nourished,” Tornabene said. “Once our veterinarian releases them for travel, then the receiving organization in Canada will be transporting them to their location in Alberta.”

As rescuers continue to search for the missing dogs, anyone who sees a loose dog is asked to contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.