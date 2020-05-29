Stepmother pleads for help in finding teenager missing over two weeks

REXBURG — The stepmother of a missing 14-year-old is pleading for her stepson’s return after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Colton McMinn’s family last reported seeing him around 10:30 p.m. at their Rexburg home on May 14. By morning, they assumed Colton was sleeping in but discovered a note saying he was sorry, he had their photo with him and that he won’t ever forget them.

“We are desperate and asking for the publics’ help to find our 14-year-old son,” Brittnee McMinn, the teen’s stepmother, said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “We are asking that if you see him to please reach out to law enforcement immediately. We are terrified not knowing if he is safe or hungry or hurt.”

The Rexburg Police Department announced the boy as missing on their Facebook page May 16. Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said Colton is considered a runaway and officers assume somebody picked him up.

The parents reported to police Colton did not pack a bag and left without a cellphone. The night Colton left, his debit card was used around 2:30 a.m. at an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank in Idaho Falls.

“We are so grateful for those who already have reached out and helped look for him but the search is not over,” McMinn’s statement read. “Our priority is to find our child and we know that we cannot do that alone at this point Please, Colton, if you see this let us know that you are ok. We love you more than words can say and we will be there for you no matter what.”

Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release. He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.

“We are still concerned about his welfare and want to make sure he’s okay,” Hagen said.

Anyone with information about Colton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.