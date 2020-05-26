The latest Powerball is worth $200,000 and someone from eastern Idaho just won

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE – Eastern Idaho was the luckiest part of the Gem State this past Saturday night.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one winning ticket sold in Bonneville County for Powerball is worth $200,000 and another lucky ticket sold in Bonneville County Saturday night won the Idaho Jackpot game for $97,661.

The winning Powerball ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. This ticket also has PowerPlay, which multiplied the prize from $50,000 up to $200,000. The winning numbers for Powerball on Saturday night were 02, 08, 18, 21, 23 and the Powerball was 16. The PowerPlay number for Saturday night was 4.

In addition to the Powerball winner, another winning ticket for the Idaho Lottery’s terminal-based Scratch Game Idaho Jackpot was sold at a retail location in Bonneville County. This ticket is worth $97,661. This $5 game features a jackpot that begins at $5,000 and grows until it is won. Saturday night’s jackpot winner is the second largest in this game’s five-year history.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball and Idaho Cash in eastern Idaho Saturday night to check their tickets carefully for winners,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Players should sign the back of their tickets immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery for more information on how to claim their prizes.”

Saturday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to Idaho’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho Lottery offices in Boise are currently closed to the public. Players currently have two options for claiming prizes of $600 or more. Players can mail winning tickets to the Lottery office for payment or they may use the dedicated mail drop box for local winners between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at the Boise office building (second floor, 1199 Shoreline Lane). Players should leave an enclosed envelope that includes their signed, winning ticket and a completed claim form and addendum which is available on the Lottery’s website .

Lottery Customer Service Representatives are processing and paying winning claims received by mail and those dropped off at the Lottery offices. The winners could also contact the Idaho Lottery during regular business hours at (208) 334-2600 with any questions about claiming their prize.