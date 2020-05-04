WATCH: Turtles race for Kentucky Derby win

It was the slowest eight minutes in racing.

With the 146th Kentucky Derby sidelined due to the coronavirus, an alternative race was put on by Old Forester Bourbon, whose mint julep is the official drink of the race.

Eights turtles with names like Seattle Slow and American Tortuga jockeyed for position in the Kentucky Turtle Derby, and as you probably guessed, the event was spectacularly slow.

This wasn’t the fist time derby fans were treated to this “turtley awesome” alternative event. Another was held in 1945, the last time the derby was postponed.