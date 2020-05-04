Woman killed, five others hospitalized in crash near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An Eagle woman was killed, and five other people were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

ISP reports show Sussanne Jensen, 68, of McCammon, was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Ronald W. Petersen, 68, of Pocatello, was driving a 2018 Ford Edge westbound on U.S. 30. Jensen’s vehicle collided with Peterson’s vehicle.

The Dodge came to rest down an embankment. The Ford came to rest in the middle of the highway.

Peterson had four passengers: Sally W. Petersen, 67, of Pocatello, Dallin B. Harper, 20, of Lenexa, Kansas, Rebecca P. Harper, 45, and Nathan T. Harper, 46, both of Eagle.

Rebecca succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Ronald was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

All other individuals were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.