A Feel Good Friday surprise for an officer who helped saved a woman in mental distress

Earlier this week, Idaho Falls Police Officer Raab was called to help a woman in mental distress who had left an Urgent Care facility. She was lying in the road and when Raab arrived, she told him to shoot her.

Raab calmly talked with the woman (watch some of his body camera footage in the video) and was able to safely get her help she needed.

We decided to surprise Raab and the IFPD officers with a surprise lunch. Watch the video above to see what happened!

