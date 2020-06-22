Ada County to move back to Stage 3 in Idaho’s reopening process after coronavirus spike

Boise and Ada County will move back into Stage 3 of Idaho’s reopening process Wednesday, Central District Health announced Monday afternoon.

Bars will be closed, CDH said.

Bars initially weren’t part of Stage 3 but Gov. Brad Little moved them there statewide as the reopening process proceeded. Bars must close as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday when the order takes effect, CDH announced.

The Idaho Statesman reports there is no specific timeline for Ada County to return to Stage 4, which began June 13. Metrics that will be tracked include new cases and emergency room visits with COVID-19-like illnesses, with CDH looking for a “steady and sustained decline,” Director Russ Duke said.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we feel it is absolutely necessary and the time is right now,” Duke said. “We recognize the impact this pandemic is having on our communities.”

CDH considered requiring face coverings in Ada County, Duke said. Face coverings for close contact are “absolutely essential,” he said.

“Right now, we are going to rely on voluntary compliance — wear face coverings when individuals are out in public — but it may come to that at some point,” Duke said.

Central District Health’s press conference announcement put the total cases in Ada County at 1,256 — 90 more than the last report on Saturday. That includes confirmed and probable cases.

The county recorded a single-day record 68 confirmed cases Saturday and 250 for the week (Monday-Saturday).

Of the last 323 coronavirus cases reported in Ada County, 265 were Boise residents (82%).

In Ada County, one infected person is expected to lead to seven more cases vs. a typical number early in the pandemic of 2.5, according to Dr. Ted Epperly, a Board of Health member for CDH. The outbreak is being driven by 18-to-29-year-olds — and up to one-third of them won’t show symptoms, Epperly said.

Hospital capacity remains “OK” in Ada County, Duke said. Ada County reported its 22nd and most recent coronavirus-related death May 14. However, the death rate in people 80 and over with coronavirus is about 30%, Duke said.

Idaho is in Stage 4 of the reopening, scheduled to end Friday. The state faces some hurdles to exit the reopening process. Little is scheduled to address the reopening status on Thursday.

STAGE 3 CHANGES GATHERINGS, NURSING HOME VISITS

Bars will be closed.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

A 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho from another country or an area outside of Idaho with substantial community spread or case rates higher than Idaho is encouraged.

Employers should encourage remote work when feasible.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (jails, for example) are prohibited.

Large venues will be closed.

Restaurants can continue dine-in service, but bar tops will need to close.