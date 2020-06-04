UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for children last seen at northern Idaho grocery store

UPDATE

Police have released additional information about a second child in connection to the Amber Alert.

He is 17-year-old Gene William Hickman. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5’11” and weighs around 170 lbs. He was wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhart jacket and boots. V

UPDATE

The vehicle has been located and no longer of interest, according to Idaho State Police. The child is still missing.

ORIGINAL STORY

RATHDRUM — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child who was last seen May 31 at Super One Foods in Rathdrum, a city in northern Idaho.

The six-year-old boy is believed to be in imminent danger and police say he is with his mother, who is his non-custodial parent. His name is Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, is 4 feet tall and weighs around 70 lbs. He was wearing black corduroy pants, a white T-shirt, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.

The 35-year-old suspect, Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, has brown hair, green eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 145 lbs. She has a “J” tattoo on the back of her left hand near her thumb.

They were in a white 1988 four-door Honda and were possibly headed to Oklahoma or Nevada. It’s possible they are traveling with a 17-year-old boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.