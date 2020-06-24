Arrests made after drug bust at Idaho Falls hotel

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were arrested following a drug bust at a hotel on River Parkway on June 17.

Police reports show officers were called to a hotel room after an employee reported observing drugs and drug activity in a guest room.

When police arrived they found a man who was later identified as Jerry Castaneda, and two women.

Officers observed a small bag of methamphetamine on a table in plain view. A further search of the room revealed drug paraphernalia, digital scales commonly used to weigh drugs, and several baggies and containers of varying amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.

A total of 10.5 grams of methamphetamine and 12.6 grams of heroin were found in the room and seized, according to a police news release.

Jerry Castaneda was arrested for felony drug trafficking in heroin and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both women were cited for frequenting a place where drugs are used or manufactured. One woman was released after the citation, and the other was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for providing false information to police.

That woman and Castaneda were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.