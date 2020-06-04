Bingham County Assessor resigning at end of the month

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Assessor is stepping down after 27 years in office.

Ron Simmons announced he will be retiring as the Bingham County Assessor at the end of the month. The Bingham County Republican Central Committee will meet on June 11, to discuss plans to appoint someone to fill the rest of Simmons’ term.

“It’s just probably time for me to turn the reins over to somebody new with new ideas and can move forward,” Simmons told EastIdahoNews.com.

He said he is proud of what he was able to accomplish during his time as the County Assessor. One of those accomplishments being the progress he and the county have made on moving much of their Geographical Information System online so people can view county parcels easily.

“We also have an agricultural layer that we use to value agricultural ground in the county, which we now have online almost completely,” Simmons said.

Simmons said he is going to miss the people he has worked with over the years.

“The personnel in my office, I’ll miss them greatly. But the general public, I just loved working and meeting the public on a day to day basis,” he said.

Because Simmons is a Republican, it is up to the Bingham County Republican Central Committee to select three candidates as possible successors.

The Bingham County Commission will then choose one of those candidates to fill the rest of Simmons’ term. The position will be up for election in 2022.

“We as a committee understand this is an important office to the citizens and taxpayers of Bingham County. The Assessor’s office has an important role in many functions of county government, including the fair and appropriate taxation of real estate here in the county,” Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman Dan Cravens said in a news release.

Those interested in the position are asked to send an email with their resume and a cover letter to Cravens at ldcravens2000@aim.com.

Simmons offered some advice to whoever his successor may be.

“Just trust the people that work for you to do their jobs. We have some excellent people here that take their job seriously. And, and I like to give them the respect that they deserve to fulfill their job assignments. They do a great job for me,” Simmons said.