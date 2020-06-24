Biz Buzz: Local business will deliver fireworks directly to your door

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Local fireworks shop wants to make your Fourth of July celebration a memorable one

Courtesy Matt Hansen

IDAHO FALLS – Many Independence Day celebrations throughout eastern Idaho have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a local business wants to help you have your own celebration.

KJ’s Fireworks opened for the season last week. The business is based in Alpine, Wyoming, but its main focus is online orders and deliveries.

“The way this year has gone with COVID-19, we’re trying to make (the fireworks) cheaper for people to afford so they can have a fun time lighting them off as friends and family,” CEO Matt Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Fireworks prices vary, depending on which type you buy. Racks, for example, are $75.

“I say that to people, and they say, ‘Wow, that’s still expensive.’ But you go up the road, and they’re selling them for $150. You can get two from us for the price of one at our competitors,” says Hansen.

The cancelation of many Fourth of July events is impacting fireworks sales and Hansen says the Alpine location has had a steady stream of customers.

Artillery shells are a popular item this year, and there are some new products for customers to choose from.

Though Hansen lives in Idaho Falls, he says many people go to Wyoming to buy fireworks, which is why the business is based there. The business launched in 2018. It began offering online purchases last year when Matt’s brother had the idea of offering home deliveries for customers in eastern Idaho.

KJ’s Fireworks is a family-owned business created by the late Jim Hansen Jr. and his brother, Kirk Hansen. Matt is the son of Jim Jr.

KJ’s Fireworks opened June 18 and will be open through Aug. 1. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also order fireworks online year-round.

BIZ BITS

Rexburg gearing up for Independence Day celebration next week

REXBURG – The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Rexburg and Madison County will kick off their Independence Day festivities with the annual Whoopee Days Rodeo at the Madison County Fairgrounds on July 3 and 4. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4 with an extended route. There will also be a fireworks show that evening. Rexburg is one of the few communities holding Fourth of July celebrations this year. Jefferson County is holding its celebration this weekend at Jefferson County Lake.

Annual farmer-merchant banquet rescheduled for July

RIGBY – The annual Farmer-Merchant recognition banquet has been rescheduled for July 22. The event is happening at 6:30 p.m. at the Rigby fairgrounds. Many local businesses have donated items for the silent and live auctions that evening. Organizers are still taking donations, which you can drop off at First American Title at 110 N. Clark Street. The auction will be hosted by Blue Mule Auction Company. Tickets are $15 and are available at The Jefferson Star, DL Evans Bank and First American Title Co. The banquet was originally scheduled for March 17. It is sponsored by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce.

DOE donating more than $800,000 to Idaho for nuclear research

IDAHO FALLS – During a visit to the Idaho National Laboratory last week, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced more than $65 million in nuclear energy research, cross-cutting technology development, facility access, and infrastructure awards would be given to 93 advanced nuclear technology projects in 28 states. Idaho State University and the INL are among the recipients in eastern Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

