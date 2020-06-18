Local business on a mission to make the world a happier place one mermaid fin at a time

IDAHO FALLS – After five years of business, Sun Tail Mermaid, a local company that sells and manufactures mermaid fins, is expanding.

Co-owner Cameron Taylor tells EastIdahoNews.com the company is moving from its current location to 3170 N. 113 E. in a spot right next to Minky Supply Co. in Ucon.

“We’ve grown such that we thought it was time for a little bigger place,” Taylor says. “I think it will be perfect for us. That’s a new building and we’re the first tenants.”

Taylor worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert in leasing the 3,500-square-foot space. He’s looking to open at that location the first part of July.

Taylor co-owns the business with his neighbor, Eric Wiseman. They previously ran the business together out of a 1,600-square-foot shop at Wiseman’s home.

“Instead of a one-minute commute to my neighbor’s house, we’ll now have a five-minute commute to Ucon. It’s going to be quite a burden,” Taylor jokes.

Sun Tail Mermaid offers locally-made mermaid fins for young girls and professional swimmers. Each comes in a variety of colors.

The company owns two patents for a monofin, one fin with two footholes that you pull over your legs. Taylor says it’s designed specifically for better propulsion and control while swimming in the water, and that’s what sets them apart from similar competing companies.

“We have a unique mold that we’ve created for the fin,” Taylor says. “It has a strap that goes over the feet and holds your feet tight in place.”

A package that includes a mermaid tail and monofin together is the most popular product.

Customers worldwide purchase items online. Some of their biggest customers are swim schools that teach mermaid swim classes.

Many young girls dream of becoming a mermaid, Taylor says, and one of his most rewarding projects has been working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make those dreams come true.

“We sent a mermaid tail to a young girl in the hospital and (her mom) sent us a picture of her in the hospital bed with her mermaid tail on. She had a big smile and her mom said, ‘That’s the first time I’ve seen her smile in months,'” Taylor says, tearing up.

Though the girl died before getting a chance to use it in the water, her family said it made such a difference to her in her final days, according to Taylor.

“That’s what we do — we make people smile,” he says. “With every mermaid tail we sell, the world’s a little happier place.”

How Sun Tail Mermaid came about

Taylor is involved in many different business ventures, and he also writes books. One of his most recent is “8 Attributes of Great Achievers.”

He never dreamed he would be in the mermaid business. He says Wiseman and his wife originally had the idea. Taylor says it was different than anything he had ever tried, and knowing how popular other mermaid companies were, he was intrigued.

Seeing how excited customers were about it only increased his desire to make it successful.

“I wanted to help my friends with their dream of building a business…and be involved in (creating and developing a new product),” says Taylor. “Now we have two patents and I can add that to my (other accomplishments).”

Over the years, Sun Tail Mermaid has become a family venture for him and his partner. Taylor says it’s a thrill to spread happiness and joy to people and watch the business grow.

“It’s been a fun business. Our kids go in every day to ship out mermaid magic all over the world,” Taylor says. “Eastern Idaho is becoming the mermaid capital of the world.”

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information. You can also call the company directly at (844) 786-8245.

Courtesy Cameron Taylor