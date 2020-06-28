Body of fallen Air Force pilot returns home to Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSTU) — The body of a U.S. Air Force pilot killed during a training exercise in England is back in Utah.

Current soldiers and veterans placed flags in Farmington honoring 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen Friday afternoon.

“He truly lived a hero’s life. That kid was amazing,” said Follow The Flag volunteer Ryan Wilcox.

Hundreds lined the route from the Salt Lake Airport to the Russon Mortuary.

