Body of fallen Air Force pilot returns home to Utah
Hailey Higgins, KSTU
Utah
Published at
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSTU) — The body of a U.S. Air Force pilot killed during a training exercise in England is back in Utah.
Current soldiers and veterans placed flags in Farmington honoring 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen Friday afternoon.
“He truly lived a hero’s life. That kid was amazing,” said Follow The Flag volunteer Ryan Wilcox.
Hundreds lined the route from the Salt Lake Airport to the Russon Mortuary.