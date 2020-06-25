Boise man charged for vandalizing Liberty Bell on Statehouse steps

BOISE — A Boise man has been charged for allegedly vandalizing the replica of the Liberty Bell that sits on the Statehouse steps.

Tim Jay Jones, 64, is accused of scratching an expletive into the heavy metal bell over the weekend. He is charged with misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

The damage to the bell was reported Saturday evening. Idaho State Police have been investigating the incident and issued Jones a summons at his home Thursday afternoon.

“Investigating troopers say citizens’ tips were very helpful in not only furthering the investigation but also in immediately reporting the crime that allowed state workers to quickly repair the damage done,” an Idaho State Police news release says.

Jones will be scheduled to appear in court on the charge at a later date.