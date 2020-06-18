COVID-19 cases continue to rise in eastern Idaho; more than 3,000 recovered statewide

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho continues to see an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases being reported.

The number of confirmed or probable cases in eastern Idaho jumped from 227 to 268 during the last week, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Southeast Idaho Public Health District. Of that number, around 80 individuals are still symptomatic and are being monitored by the districts.

A case is considered probable if a person has not been tested, or a test is pending, and the person has all the symptoms of COVID-19, has come into direct contact with an infected person, and developed symptoms within the expected timeframe.

Thus far eastern Idaho has seen two deaths from COVID-19 — a man in his 60s from Bannock County and a woman in her 80s from Bonneville County.

As a whole, the Gem State hasn’t seen a tremendous number of COVID-19 deaths. As of Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports a total of 88 deaths statewide, which is three more than last week. Nearly all of the deaths have been among people over age 60.

Far more people have recovered from the virus. IDHW reports the number of confirmed and probable cases statewide has risen sharply from 3,260 to 3,632 in the last week, but 83% (3,013) of those people have now lived at least 30 days since initial infection and are presumed recovered.

COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems. So far, only 275 COVID-19 patients have had to be hospitalized in the entire state. Some of those cases were very severe and involved hospital stays in excess of 50 days, according to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Idaho Falls Community Hospital officials.

EIPH recommends people follow COVID-19 risk reduction strategies:

Staying home if sick.

Practicing self-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.

Limiting close contact with people who are sick.

Since restrictions on gatherings have loosened, EIPH says most new COVID-19 cases are linked to gatherings where people attended while ill and social distancing was not followed.

“We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said in a news release.

Health officials say to contact them if someones been exposed to COVID-19 or exposure has occurred at your business, organization, event, etc. EIPH can be reached at its COVID-19 hotline at (208) 522-0310. SIPH’s hotline is reached at (208) 234-5875.

