Crews cleaning up train derailment in eastern Idaho

SODA SPRINGS — A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday night in rural Caribou County between Bancroft and Soda Springs.

Thirty-one of the trains cars derailed at around 9:30 p.m., Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza told EastIdahoNews.com. She reports most of the cars were empty and no injuries were reported.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office arrived for traffic control at Old Highway 30 and Talmage Road. They temporarily closed Old Highway 30 to allow crews to move rail cars and make repairs.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to Espinoza.

It’s unclear how long the cleanup will take.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

The area the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports responding to a train derailment Wednesday night, | Google Maps