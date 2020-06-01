Dozens of tiny earthquakes shake Yellowstone over the weekend

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Dozens of minor earthquakes shook a remote area of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the largest earthquake in the Yellowstone area was a 3.1 magnitude quake on Friday. Over the past 7 days, the USGS has recorded over 90 earthquakes in the area. Most of the earthquakes are so small they would not be noticeable without scientific measuring equipment.

“Yellowstone commonly experiences ‘earthquake swarms’ — a series of earthquakes over a short period of time in a localized area,” according to the National Park Service. “The largest swarm occurred in 1985, with more than 3,000 earthquakes recorded during three months on the northwest side of the park.”

In any given year, the National Park and its surrounding areas experience between 700 and 3,000 earthquakes.