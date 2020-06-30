Idaho Falls Costco officially opening its doors Aug. 14

IDAHO FALLS – After nearly a year of construction, Costco in Idaho Falls officially has an opening date.

Store General Manager Greg Gillingham tells EastIdahoNews.com the store will open Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration.

“We’re really excited. The reaction from the local community has been great. We’ve had over 4,000 applications for positions in the office. We’re going through the hiring process now, so it’s been a great start,” says Gillingham.

Discounts on memberships will be offered opening day, including $10 off a gold membership and $20 off an executive membership.

Membership Marketing Manager Nell Spillman and her team are actively canvassing in the community to help you sign up for memberships so you don’t have to wait in line on opening day. She says 20 people have already signed up, as of Monday.

“There are some incentives for signing up early. We have some goody bags and things like that and shop card incentives also,” Spillman says.

If you’re interested in signing up, they will be at Melaleuca Field Wednesday nights. They will also be in the parking lot of Johnson Brothers at 233 Basalt every weekend leading up to opening day.

“We’re calling businesses to see who would like us to come to their company. We will come to you and sign you up so you don’t have to find us,” she says.

You can contact Spillman directly at (208) 497-8064 for more information.

At 180,000-square-feet, Gillingham says the Idaho Falls store will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the Pocatello location and include items “that customers have never seen before.”

Earlier this month, Costco’s website indicated they were hiring for positions in 34 areas, including bakers, cashiers, forklift drivers and tire sales assistants. The new store is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area with salaries starting at $15/hour. Positions will also include full medical and dental benefits.

“People are extremely happy (about Costco coming to town),” Spillman says.

Costco construction began last September on the northwest side of the roundabout on Hitt and Lincoln Road.

Its hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.