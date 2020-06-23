Investigation underway after body is found in burned truck

CLARK COUNTY — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned-out truck Thursday in rural Clark County.

Very few details have been released about the gruesome discovery but Clark County Sheriff Bart May directed EastIdahoNews.com to Idaho State Police, which he says is taking the lead in the investigation.

ISP Detective Matt Wall confirmed the body was discovered in a truck parked on a rural road leading to the Paul Reservoir. The reservoir is around 40 minutes northwest of Spencer near the Montana border.

Wall would not say if the body is a man or woman, or whether detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.