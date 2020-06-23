ISP looking for vandal who damaged replica liberty bell in Boise

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BOISE – Monday morning, state employees were able to repair much of the damage done to the Liberty Bell replica that sits in front of the Idaho Statehouse. The damage was reported to have occurred Saturday evening. Idaho State Police are investigating the vandalism. Troopers appreciate the witnesses who have come forward with information which is helping further the investigation.

Witnesses say Saturday evening at approx. 8:40 p.m., a man parked a sedan at the curb along W. Jefferson Street in front of the Idaho Statehouse. He got out of his car, approached the Statehouse steps, and using a sharp object, scratched an expletive into the heavy metal bell.

As the Idaho State Police investigation is ongoing, additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Troopers at the Statehouse say the Liberty Bell replica has become a collection point of sorts since demonstrations began just more than three weeks ago. Items from memorials and mementos to pizza boxes have been left at the base of the bell. State workers have been diligent about trying to keep the area clean and safe for those continuing to use the Statehouse steps as place to visit or demonstrate.

According to a booklet produced by Idaho Legislative Services in 2010, the full-scale replica of the Liberty Bell was molded in France and given to the state by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 1950.