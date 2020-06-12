Lazy River Walking at Ross Park Aquatic Complex starts Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

What’s proved to be a popular summertime activity at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is returning.

Lazy River Walking will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Monday, June 15. A second session will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. During the sessions, walkers enter the river and then walk against the current, getting a workout.

“Lazy River Walking is a fun way to meet your exercise goals. It is easy on the joints and provides a wonderful cardio workout.,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager.

Admission is $3 per session. Season passes are available for purchase for $90 per person and includes an identification card. If four or more passes are purchased at the same time, the price drops to $75 per pass. Walkers can also purchase a 10 session punch card for $25 and a 20 session card for $45. Walkers must be 16-years-old or older and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a maximum of 50 walkers will be allowed per time slot. Water shoes are not required but are highly recommended.

June 15 also sees the Ross Park Aquatic Complex open seven days per week. The complex will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy will be limited to 300 patrons. Tubes will be available for the Lazy River and staff will be disinfecting them after each use. Personal pool noodles will be allowed in the main pool and activity pool. Chairs and tables will not be provided. The waterslide remains closed.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidance, patrons are encouraged to wear masks when out of the water but must remove their masks while in the water due to the potential for difficulty breathing when the masks get wet.

For more information on the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, visit pocatello.us/331/Ross-Park-Aquatic-Complex.