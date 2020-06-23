Life Lessons Encore: Mary Wilding shares her secret in living to be 95-years-old

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks face-to-face at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We first met Mary Wilding in March. She is 95-years-old and still makes time to exercise every day. In fact, she insisted on going to yoga class before our interview and says taking care of your body is the secret to having a long life.

Mary explains why it’s important to have a plan B in the video above and shares her life lessons with all of us.