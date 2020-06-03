Local Boy Scout Council suspends camp operations

The following is a news release from the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

In mid-May, the Council formed a taskforce consisting of members of the Council’s Risk Management, Health and Safety, Properties, Camp Programs, and Training Committees. They met in multiple conference calls to determine the feasibility of operating the Council’s three camps. The taskforce was asked to create a formal recommendation to present to the Council’s Executive Board. The resulting vast majority vote was to suspend all resident camps and Cub Scout day camp operations. On June 2, the Executive Board voted to approve the taskforce’s recommendation and suspend the camp operations for 2020.

According to Jason Eborn, director of camping operations, “the health and safety of our Scouts leaders, and camp staff is our primary concern and after long discussions and thorough examination of the State, CDC, and BSA guidelines connected with the Covid-19 pandemic it became obvious that we would not be able to guarantee safe operations under the conditions.”

The Council will still be offering a Trail to Eagle merit badge program on a day-camp basis at Krupp Scout Hollow and whitewater high adventure programs at the Howard H. Dougherty Salmon River High Adventure Base.

The three camps that are closed are Krupp Scout Hollow, Island Park Scout Camp, and Camp Little Lemhi. However, the camps will be available for individual Scout unit and family use.

All camp payments will be refunded, or the funds can be rolled over to next year’s camps.

Eborn said, “we know this is a great disappointment to our Scouts and leaders, but we are confident that they can still find ways to keep the spirit of Scouting alive and help our youth during these challenging times.”