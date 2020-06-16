Local museum hosting free ‘fly-in’ show and breakfast Saturday morning

REXBURG — Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg is inviting you to “fly-in” this Saturday and watch the planes.

Beginning at 8 a.m., you can look at historic airplanes and watch them fly while enjoying a pancake breakfast.

“Everyone is tired of being cooped up,” Museum Volunteer Kirk Lindholm tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Let’s all just go out and enjoy this opportunity.”

The museum puts on a free air show for the public every other year. Complications with COVID-19 made it difficult to know if one could be done in 2020. Organizers eventually decided on this more casual event to help with social distancing.

Legacy Flight Museum at 400 Airport Road was formed nearly 14 years ago. | Silas Wright, EastIdahoNews.com

Legacy Flight Museum has been in place for nearly 14 years and houses over a dozen aircraft from the pre-World War II years through Vietnam and the Cold War. The mission of the museum is to “keep these historic airplanes flying and honor all U.S. Veterans who served in the past and present conflicts to fight for our liberty and the freedom of others.”

Some of the planes that will be on display include:

SNB-5 Beechcraft

P-51 Mustang

0-1 Bird Dog

PT-17 Stearman

T-6 Texan

A-4 Skyhawk

S-2 Tracker

P-64

P-63 Kingcobra (one of only three airworthy P-63s in the world)

“We just like people to see the museum and having the place for the pilots to fly,” Museum Curator John Bagley says. “Come out and have a free breakfast and a great time.”

Legacy Flight Museum is at 400 Airport Road. The event is free.

More information on the museum can be found on the museum’s website or Facebook page. You can also call the museum directly at (208) 359-5905.

Silas Wright | EastIdahoNews.com