Man arrested after police break up a knife fight

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been arrested for felony aggravated assault following a knife fight on June 19.

Police reports show at 12:40 p.m. Idaho Falls police officers responded to 500 S Utah Avenue for a report of two males fighting behind the building. The 911 caller said a

man with a knife was threatening another man who was holding a beer bottle, according to a police news release.

When the officer arrived, he located one man running behind a semi-trailer.

That man was directed to stop and stay where he was. The second man, who was determined to have been wielding the knife, attempted to hide and then run from the officer but he was located and taken into custody at taser point. Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says the taser was not deployed.

That man was identified as 42-year-old Ulises Rangel.

After interviewing the two men and viewing video from a bystander, officers were able to determine that the two men had been in a verbal argument. Apparently, Rangel then began charging towards the other man with the knife in hand. This happened several times prior to police arriving. When officers arrived on scene the men fled.

Officers located a jacket belonging to Ulises a short distance away from where he was stopped by the first officer. Officers found two knives in the jacket, including one matching the description given by the victim of the knife used in the altercation.

Rangel was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.