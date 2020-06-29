Man charged with manslaughter after bar fight

BLACKFOOT — A local man is charged with manslaughter following a bar fight Saturday morning.

The Blackfoot Police Department says officers arrested Eddy C. Stone, 26, on Sunday afternoon after Frank Haddon, 41, died from injuries sustained in a bar fight with Stone.

When first responders arrived at the bar, they found Haddon with life-threatening injuries. They flew him by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where Haddon died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Joint Investigation Division.

Stone is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $175,000 bail awaiting an initial appearance Monday.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.