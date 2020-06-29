Man drowns, teenager pulled from water at Sportsman’s Park
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: GoFundMe
On June 26, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning at Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen. The call came in at 7:40 pm.
Bingham County deputies responded and learned that a 14-year-old juvenile and Carlos Hernandez Perez, age 19, had been swimming off the boat ramp. Both subjects went down while swimming and the 14-year-old was saved by several people including two Aberdeen patrol officers.
The 19-year-old was located about 40 minutes later and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.
The 14-year-old would not have made it but because there were so many people who jumped in the water, the 14-year-old was saved.
I would like to credit the public for jumping in and saving the juvenile. The dive team was about ten minutes out when the 19-year-old was found by the public.
Again, I would like to thank the public and the officers who responded and jumped in the water to try and save both these individuals.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Carlos Hernandez Perez. More information can be found here.
