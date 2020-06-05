Man recently paroled arrested for lewd conduct

BLACKFOOT — A recently paroled man was arrested in Bingham County on Thursday for lewd conduct.

Antonio Tolentino Jr., 28, is charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. Details of the allegations are not available as Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen sealed documents in the case, but court records indicate the alleged lewd conduct occurred at the end of May.

Court records indicate that on Tuesday a tracing device order was issued for a Facebook account tied to the case. Under Idaho law, the device order allows investigators to obtain information in what’s commonly known as a wiretap.

Tolentino made an initial appearance in court Friday where Hansen set bail at $90,000. The next court date has not yet been made publically available.

At the time of his arrest, Tolentino had been out of prison for just over a month. In 2017, he was sentenced to three to seven years for felony possession of a controlled substance. The Idaho Department of Correction lists Tolentino being released to parole on April 27.

Tolentino was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on the same day he was taken into custody.

If convicted of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, Tolentino could be ordered to spend up to life in prison.