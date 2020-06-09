Mobile vet center coming to Idaho Falls next week to help vets and their families

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re a veteran looking for counseling or other healthcare services, the Idaho Falls VA clinic is setting up shop in Idaho Falls next week.

The Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ mobile vet center will be at Freeman Park off Science Center Drive Tuesday, June 9 through Thursday, June 11.

“We are excited to get out in the community of southeast Idaho and help veterans in many different ways,” Veteran Outreach Specialist Cody De Los Reyes writes in an email.

Counselors will be available in-person or through TeleHealth services between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. all three days to answer questions.

The VA clinic at 640 S. Woodruff has been closed for the past 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vet centers nationwide recently opened back up to provide face-to-face and virtual counseling.

“Vet Centers will continue to assess the community impact of COVID-19 at a local level and may begin to restrict access or limit foot traffic, transitioning services to virtual care if needed,” De Los Reyes says.

Vet Centers are open to veterans, active duty service members and their families.

Call the Idaho Falls VA Clinic at (208) 522-2922 to learn more. You can also contact the national call center at (877) WAR-VETS (927-8387).