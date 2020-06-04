Pickup truck stranded on train tracks

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck got stranded on train tracks after veering off the road Thursday morning.

Police reports show at around 7:45 a.m., a male teenager was driving southbound on Yellowstone Highway just south of Sunnyside Road. The male told police he lost control of his pickup veering off the road and landing on the train tracks.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the truck swerved across the northbound lane, down the embankment, up the other side, over the first set of tracks and landed nose-first onto the second set of tracks before finally coming to a rest on its side.

The young man was wearing a seatbelt and had functioning airbags, as a result, Clements said he only received minor injuries.

IFPD and the Idaho Falls Fire Department managed to flip the truck back onto its wheels and off the second set of tracks to allow an oncoming train to pass.

As of 8:30 a.m., the truck was still stuck on the first set of tracks. Northbound traffic on Yellowstone Highway is slowed in the area.