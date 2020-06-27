Popular food truck opens second location in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A tropical paradise is growing in eastern Idaho.

Florin Arreola started a food truck in Idaho Falls under that name seven years ago. It’s currently at 725 W. Broadway, but a new location just opened in front of Best Buy at 2455 E. 25th.

“We’re finally starting to branch out into doing food, so what’s coming within the next few weeks is hot food items — coastal tacos and Mexican sushi,” Arreola tells EastIdahoNews.com.

A grand opening is being planned at the new location.

Up until now, Tropical Paradise has offered a variety of Mexican fruit desserts and cold menu items specifically. Some of those items include Mango smoothies with different spices, fruit cups, Ceviche, which Arreola describes as shrimp with Pico de Gallo. They also serve a seafood tower, which is a combination of different types of seafood, and a unique Mexican chili with shrimp.

The top seller is Fresas con Crema, or Strawberries and cream. Arreola says they use fresh fruit for everything, which is what sets them apart from other similar businesses.

Another way they stand out, Arreola says, is the way the tacos are made.

“Most people here make tacos based on what part of Mexico they’re from,” he says. “Our taco takes the best of everything and brings it into one taco.”

Menu items offered at Tropical Paradise | Courtesy Florin Arreola

When Arreola initially started the business, he says there was nothing like it in eastern Idaho and the idea of starting one was appealing to him.

“There was a growing Latino population here in Idaho,” says Arreola. “There were a few (similar restaurants) but nothing to this extent. So it was something to bring here (and) be the first.”

More and more businesses like Arreola’s are opening in Idaho Falls because there is a market for it, he says.

Arreola says he’s grateful for the community’s support through the years. He is looking at opening a third location in Island Park in the near future.

“The goal is to have a franchise because our stuff is really good. People can’t make it just by tasting it. You have to see it,” he says. “Once you taste it, you see the difference.”

Tropical Paradise is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

