Puppies saved from house fire

IDAHO FALLS — A litter of puppies was saved from a house fire Monday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived at the home on the 1000 block of Kearney Street just before noon. Once inside, firefighters found a back bedroom in flames, IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the bedroom and found a litter of puppies inside. A firefighter carried the five puppies out in a laundry basket.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, Hammon said.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

This fire is the third in the last two days for the department, and the second house fire. Hammon said its been a long day for those on this shift.

Firefighters are working to determine what started the fire.

One of the puppies returned to their mother after a fire Monday morning. | Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Fire Department