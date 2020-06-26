Puppies stolen from local pet shop during nighttime burglary

CHUBBUCK — A couple of furry friends are missing after they were stolen during a burglary at a local animal store.

Chubbuck Police Department received a report of the theft at the Mckees Pet, Garden, and Feed Center, located at 130 Evans Lane in Chubbuck, at around 8 a.m. Friday. Sgt. Shane Manning said police believe the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning.

Two Pomeranian puppies, a green Iguana and a Suzcata Tortoise were taken, and they are still missing, according to a Chubbuck news release.

Along with the stolen animals, some fences and the roof of the property were damaged, Manning said.

At the moment, Manning said police don’t yet have a description of the suspect or suspects involved in the burglary.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft or location of any of the animals is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.