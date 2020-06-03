Ron Nate defeats incumbent Britt Raybould

REXBURG — Former representative Ron Nate has won the 2020 Republican primary after defeating District 34 Seat B incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould.

Nate won the Republican nomination with 52% of the vote. He took 3,477 votes out of the total 6,660 votes cast. He will be running unopposed in the November general election.

Nate previously held the District 34 House seat A position but was defeated by Rep. Doug Ricks in 2018.

When Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Brent Hill announced his retirement, Ricks decided to give up his seat in the House and run for the Senate against Jacob Householder, paving the way for Jon Weber and Shane Ruebush to run for District 34 Seat A.

In Tuesday’s primary, Ricks trounced Householder receiving 70% of the vote.

Weber defeated Ruebush with 52% of the vote.