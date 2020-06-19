Small fire reported at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

IDAHO FALLS — A small fire started at an Idaho Falls community center Friday afternoon, but firefighters were able to contain it to one room and extinguished it quickly.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters received a call around 12:20 p.m. regarding smoke being seen at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, located at 935 E. Lincoln Road.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and a small amount of flames near a stove in the kitchen in the Head Start portion of the building.

All occupants had evacuated the building before first responders arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries, and the estimated damages are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.