Spudnik partnering with other businesses this weekend for first-ever Bingham Ag Day

BLACKFOOT – Spudnik Equipment Co. in Blackfoot is partnering with 22 other companies for the first-ever Bingham Ag Day this Saturday.

Organizer Colleen Tsukamoto tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of the event is to give back to the community and inform people about other companies that support local farmers.

“We wanted to get together and let the community know they don’t always have to drive into CAL Ranch. They could stop at one of the stores down the road from them that (carries the same product),” Tsukamoto says.

Bingham Ag Day will begin at 11 a.m. at Spudnik at 584 West 100 North. Twenty-two different ag-related vendors will be there with booths set up for people to check out their products. Seven different food vendors will be on-hand as well, including Mexican Crazy Corn, Blackhawk BBQ Pit, and Reed’s Dairy.

“Between all the companies, we are doing a food drive competition to see who can bring in the most food per pound per person,” says Tsukamoto.

Tsukamoto says they were inspired to host Bingham Ag Day after hosting a similar event called Digging for Hunger last year.

“We had five other companies competing with us. This year, we decided to expand on that,” she says.

The food drive began June 1, and Tsukamoto says support for Bingham Ag Day has already surpassed last year’s event.

The winner of the food drive will be determined by calculating the total amount of food each company brings in and dividing that by the number of employees. Spudnik is hosting a weigh-in at noon Friday ahead of the event.

“It will be really fun to see what the other companies bring in,” she says.

Each participating business is also donating an item to be raffled off in an auction at 3 p.m.

A semi load of potatoes with gunny sacks will be available for people to take home with them following the event. Bingham Ag Day will wrap up at 4 p.m.

Tsukamoto says she is excited about Saturday’s event and she is hoping it will become an annual gathering. Admission is free, but organizers are asking you to bring a food donation or buy a raffle ticket.

“We want people to come out, enjoy themselves, get some fresh air and meet some of these other companies in the area that they might be able to do business with,” Tsukamoto says.

Food donations will benefit the Bingham County food pantries. Raffle ticket proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels and Bingham County Crisis Center.

Sponsors for Bingham Ag Day include Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, 21st Century Auto Sales, Circle Z Ag & Irrigation, Double M Ag & Irrigation, Switchback Motorsports, C & B Operations, Wake Up Call and El Taco Loco.