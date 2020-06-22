UPDATED: Power restored in the Ammon area

UPDATE

AMMON — Rocky Mountain Power reports power is back on after thousands in Bonneville County lost power Monday morning.

“There was loss of transmission on a line that goes to two substations,” said Tiffany Erickson, a spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain Power. “They’re currently investigating what that cause might have been.”

Erickson said power was restored at 10:22 a.m., a little over an hour after the outage was reported.

ORIGINAL

AMMON — Thousands of people in Bonneville County are without power Monday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power reports there are at least 15,000 customers without electricity in the Ammon area. The power outage was first reported shortly after 9 a.m.

Outages affect homes and businesses in zip codes 83406, 83404, 83427 and 83401, according to the power company.

Crews determined the outage to be from a damaged line and Rocky Mountain Power says electricity should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.