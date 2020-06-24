Two people walk away from small plane crash in St. Anthony

ST ANTHONY — Two people walked away from a crashed airplane near St. Anthony on Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports a Kitfox Super Sport registered to Bushwacked LLC crashed at a gravel pit just south of the St. Anthony Airport after clipping a fence around 9 p.m. The crash caused the plane to flip onto its top.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the plane was performing touch and go landings.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries confirmed a pilot and passenger were in the two-seat airplane.

“They both walked away,” Humphries said. “I know my deputies worked with the FAA and gave them the information.”

The FAA is not planning to come to the scene of the crash based on how minor it was, Humphries said.