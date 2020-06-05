Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic on Ammon Road Friday afternoon

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic for about an hour Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of 9th North and Ammon Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Authorities say a silver Hyundai was traveling westbound on 49th North and failed to yield to a stop sign. The vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck pulling a camper.

The impact caused the camper to slide and flip on to its side, taking the truck along with it.

The female driver of the Hyundai was suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck, along with two other passengers, also had minor injuries. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Kerry Hammon said that although. ambulances were called to the scene, no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai has received a failure to yield citation, Lovell said.